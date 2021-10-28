IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Halloween is this weekend, and Owens Family Lights 2021 Halloween Spook Festival “Skeleton Dance Party” is full of holiday spirit.

The free light show is created with more than 120,000 red, green and blue pixels.

This year’s show is 30 minutes long and repeats continuously throughout the evening. When you tune your radio to 88.5 FM you’ll hear songs like Toccato D Minor Introduction, Spooky Scary Skeletons, Dance Mix, Macarena, Stayin Alive, The Twist, YMCA, We Will Rock You, The Addams Family, Grim Grinning Ghosts, The Devil Went Down to Georgia, Purple People Eater, Animals, Monster Mash and Ghostbusters.

You can catch the show daily from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. through Oct. 31.

The show is located at 1385 Lowell Drive in Idaho Falls.

When you visit the light show, remember to keep the noise level down, don’t block or park in their neighbor’s driveways and turn your headlights off so others can enjoy the show but to leave your parking lights on for safety.

Owens Family Lights also has a Veteran’s Day and Christmas show. The Veteran’s Day show runs Nov. 9 to Nov. 11 and the Christmas show runs Nov. 26 to Dec. 31.

