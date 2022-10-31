IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Reed’s Dairy continued its 12 year tradition Saturday afternoon.

At Reed’s Dairy on Broadway in Idaho Falls, families gathered for Halloween fun. From donut eating contests to spooky costumed fun, this party had it all.

President of the dairy company Alan Reed says after 12 years, they’re glad to be able to continue to bring a family favorite event.

“We’re just so grateful for the community and the support that we get. This is one of those ways that we like to kind of pay back to the community. And and we do we have a great crowd here today. It’s it’s a lot of fun,” Reed said.

Reed says the party will return next year on the weekend before Halloween.

The post Halloween tradition continued at Reed’s Dairy appeared first on Local News 8.