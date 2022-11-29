IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- A small farm located on Saturn Drive in Idaho Falls is in the middle its annual fundraiser. From November 15- December 15 2022, the Community Food Basket’s Happyville Farm is asking for people’s support.

So far the the farm is already halfway to its goal. “We’re kind of moving slowly and our goal is to get close to $10,000, which is what we need as soon as possible to make sure that we can grow everything here next year,” said Claudia Pine the executive director of the Happyville Farm.

She says that while the growing season is over there is still plenty of work to do on the little farm. “The trees are asleep, the compost is asleep. But we are, inventorying our seeds and our tools, and figuring out what do we need to buy? What do we, replace?” She adds that they also are getting ready to make sure their new seeds arrive soon as well.

She says supporting the farm also supports the farms main mission. “We’re not just growing food to share with people. We’re trying to make sure that we nourish not just their bodies, but their spirit. You know, nothing says I care about you like a basket of super fresh garden produce that somebody grew to make sure that you had the healthiest food. And we want everybody to have the healthiest food.”

She says they are thankful for the start they have had so far and hope to continue to near their goal. “One of the great things about starting this farm has been discovering how many new friends you make when people come together to help build something like this, something that’s a resource for everybody in the community. And we’ve done well in the fund so far. We need a lot of help to get us over the finish line. We came out to a very strong start because there’s so many people here who just care about making the city, the county and the area a better place for everyone.”

If you wish to help the cause of the Happyville Farm you can here. If you donate Tuesday and before 10 am Wednesday morning you might have a chance to help win $400 dollars for the farm but a $100 gift card from the gardeners and supply company.

The Fundraiser will end December 15.

