REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Harbor Freight Tools has announced it will be opening a new store in Rexburg.

Construction has already begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding Rexburg area.

The new store will be located at 530 N 2nd E and is expected to open early next year.

The store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including Sales and Logistic Supervisors, Senior Associates, Sales Associates, and seasonal opportunities as well.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Rexburg for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, Senior Vice President, Real Estate and Construction for Harbor Freight Tools. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Rexburg area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”

Interested applicants can apply online HERE. Search “Rexburg, ID.”

A grand opening date will be announced closer to opening.