IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to the Hero Arena at the new Mountain America Center on Feb. 28, 2023.

The event is set to start at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. MST at www.ticketmaster.com.

For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters’ official website: www.harlemglobetrotters.com.

