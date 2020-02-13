Idaho Politics

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Democratic Senate candidate Nancy Harris is withdrawing from the race. She has been campaigning for several weeks to succeed Republican Incumbent Senator James Risch.

Harris said she received medical advice Wednesday warning her to slow down.

“I am grateful for all the people who have supported me, donated to my campaign, and became my friends in the past year. I will continue to work for those causes I care about most of all: Women’s Rights, Medicare for all, and the Green New Deal.”

Democratic hopeful Paulette Jordan announced her bid for the seat last week.