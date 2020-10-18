Are you looking for something fun and spooky to do but still be productive? How about a haunted tunnel of terror.

It allows you to social distance, get your car cleaned, and still enjoy a good scare!

A carwash in Chubbuck allows you to do just that.

Creepy creatures lurking in scary suds have taken over the Pony Express car wash in Chubbuck.

If you’re looking for a good scream this Halloween you can find it here and still social distance.

Pony Express employee Gabriel Mc Donald said they wanted to do something fun to help the community have a safe and scary holiday.

“This is definitely a way to get out into the community and have a fun experience while being able to stay in your own vehicle and stay out of contact is really important, so I think what we’re doing is really important”.

The car wash has recently become very haunted and as you can see by the lines everyone wants to go along for the ride.

Excited people are coming by the carload to experience the haunting. The lines at times reaching out onto the main road.

It’s hard to tell who is having the most fun the people inside the cars…

or the monsters outside of them.

Mc Donald says the employees were thrilled to give people a thrill.

“Everyone was super excited! We started buying costumes and props and decorations immediately. Everyone was ecstatic to jump all in to this.”

Now if you don’t like clowns… you have been warned but if you like to jump right out of your skin, this car wash is more of a treat than a trick and you also get to knock an item off your to-do list while you’re at it.

The haunted carwash runs on Friday and Saturday nights through the end of October.

The kid friendly version starts at 3:00pm and goes until Dusk and then after dark the real scare begin and runs until 10:00pm.