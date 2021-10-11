POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – SPIRO Paranormal Investigators and Historic Downtown Pocatello are hosting their 13th annual Haunted History Walking Tours.

The tours take you around Historic Downtown and inside four of Pocatello’s oldest and haunted buildings.

You may even encounter something out of this world while in these buildings.

Tours begin between 6 and 7 p.m. for the next three Friday and Saturdays. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

