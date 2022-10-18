POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A haunted attraction that showcases the not-so-spooky side of science returns this month.

Idaho State University Department of Physics and Kiwanis Club of Pocatello’s Haunted Science Laboratory will be open to the public Saturday, Oct. 29, from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Bannock County Event Center, Commercial Building B, just north of the Pocatello Downs Grandstand.

The Haunted Science Lab features a Van DeGraaf generator, lasers, and multiple educational and interactive science activities designed to delight, fright, and educate kids of all ages.

Some exhibits use the same principles as Disneyland’s Haunted Science Mansion, except they are explained.

“This is a great opportunity to share the wonder of science with your family and have some spooky fun,” said Steve Shropshire, professor of Physics at Idaho State University. “And like any good Halloween event, costumes are more than welcome.”

The cost to attend is $3 per person or $7 per family (limit 6), and cash only. All proceeds from the event go toward Kiwanis-supported charities that benefit children in Southeast Idaho.

Since 2011, Idaho State’s Department of Physics and the Kiwanis Club of Pocatello have hosted the Haunted Science Laboratory.

If you have questions about the event, contact Jasmyne Jensen, ISU Department of Physics Administrative Assistant, at (208) 282-2350 or coseoutreach@isu.edu.

