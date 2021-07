IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Have you seen the rider of this motorcycle?

He may be involved in a hit and run crash from Monday when a parked car was damaged.

If you recognize this rider or have information, call Idaho Falls Police at 208-529-1200.

