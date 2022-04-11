SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – A new animal rescue organization has emerged in Shelley.

Haven Hollow Animal Refuge is a community-driven home for domestic animals in the area.

The refuge took over the Remembering Ruby Rabbit Rescue in Idaho Falls in 2021, which had been serving the eastern Idaho community for the past six years. The refuge has also taken in two sheep and two

roosters from the Funny Farm Animal Sanctuary in Blackfoot.

Their mission is to foster connections and respect between people, animals and our planet through educational outreach and advocacy.

All of their animals are available for fostering or adoption, but all of their animal residents have a lifelong home if they never get adopted.

