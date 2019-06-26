Hawaii poised to become ninth state to have “Gender X” as an option on driver licenses

Hawaii’s “No License to Discriminate” bill is expected to become law Wednesday, which would make the state the ninth in the country to offer “Gender X” as a category on driver licenses.

Gov. David Ige, a Democrat, is expected to sign HB 1165 into law, which will allow drivers to select “X” if they prefer not to identify as either male or female on state-issued licenses, KHON-TV reported.

TRAVELERS TO BE PROVIDED ‘NONBINARY’ GENDER OPTION BY SOME AIRLINES: REPORT

The measure also protects a person from having to provide documentation, such as a birth certificate, to prove their gender before choosing “Gender X,” according to Hawaii News Now.

The legislation is being championed by members and supporters of the LGBT community for helping to reduce discrimination against transgender and gender fluid individuals.

“This measure returns us closer to the inclusive society of Native Hawaiians, which celebrated expressions of gender beyond masculinity and femininity,” Khara Jabola-Carolus, Executive Director of the Hawai’i State Commission on the Status of Women, told Hawaii News Now.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The law is to take effect on July 1 of next year.