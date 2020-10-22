News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Hawthorne Elementary sent more than 100 backpacks full of food home with students today, to help carry them through the weekend.

This isn’t the first time the school has aided students in need by giving them food, but it marks the beginning of a new routine, according to the school’s principal, Katie Francis.

“This is going to be part of a weekly program here at Hawthorne,” Francis said. “Our goal is to provide food over the weekends for our kids that is easy for kids to prepare all by themselves, that will keep them fed.”

The school has partnered with United Way as well as the Community Food Basket to help make the program possible, but Francis says the program is more reliant on community donors.

The school is accepting food dontations, specifically: Snack size packages in Bulk of the following items.

Kellogg Cereals Jumbo Assortment Pack

Quaker Oats Flavor Variety Packs

Applesauce or Fruit in individual cups

Nutri Grain Bars or Chewy Granola Bars

Kraft Easy Mac Microwavable (Just add Water) Bowls

Snack Size Fruit Snacks

Toasty Sandwich Crackers• Pepperidge Farms Goldfish Snack Packs

The school is also accepting Gift Cards from COSTCO and Sam’s for purchase of fresh fruit, vegetables, and Shelf-Stable Milk on a weekly basis.

Donations can be brought to the school from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.