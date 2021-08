SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salmon‐Challis National Forest has terminated the Haynes Fire Emergency Road Closure, Order Number: 04‐13‐21‐008.

The following are now open:

All of National Forest System Road (NFSR) #60152 Baldy Basin Road

All of NFSR #60016 Haynes Basin Road

All of NFSR #60427 K Mountain Road

All of NFSR #60014 Twelve-mile Creek Road.

