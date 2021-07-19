LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salmon‐Challis National Forest has implemented Haynes Fire Emergency Road Closure, Order Number: 04‐13‐21‐008.

The road closure is described as:

Closed Area:

All of National Forest System Road (NFSR) #60152 Baldy Basin Road

All of NFSR #60016 Haynes Basin Road

All of NFSR #60427 K Mountain Road

All of NFSR #60014 Twelve-mile Creek Road.

Closed Roads and Trails:

All NFS roads (NFSR) described above and shown on Exhibit A.

This order will be in effect through August 31, 2021. You can view the order and a map HERE.

The lightning caused Haynes Fire has burned an estimated 405, and is 0% contained. It is burning 12 miles southeast of Salmon in the head of Haynes Creek.

The Sam Hicks’ Great Basin Incident Management Team 5 took command of the Haynes Fire Monday.

Crews will work to secure the north/south ridge that divides Twelvemile mile and Haynes Creek drainages while receiving assistance from aerial resources in the form of bucket work and retardant drops

The major operational goal for Monday is to prevent the fire from advancing further west and entering the Twelvemile drainage.

Firefighters will work to keep the fire above NFSR 016 as it continues to be assessed as a possible option for indirect line.

Air resources will finish constructing a retardant line from the southern edge of the fire to the NFSR 016.

