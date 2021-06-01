BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather notice for parts of Montana and Wyoming as temperatures are expected to climb sharply higher this week.

Forecasters said Tuesday temperatures will hit the upper 90s by Thursday.

The abrupt change could affect people with sensitivity to heat.

The hazardous outlook was issued for portions of central Montana, southern Montana and northern Wyoming.

Some cooling off is expected by Saturday.

