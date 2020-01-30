Breaking News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KDIK) – The Region 7 Hazardous Material Response Team is en route to a chemical spill at 250 S. Boulevard.

The Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls Fire Department were dispatched at 9:43 a.m. Thursday for a hazmat call outside of a business.

A shipping truck had a chemical spill from the truck onto the parking lot by a dock near the building.

The chemical was identified as sodium hydroxide.

Responders have contained the chemical in the area of the spill and have created an approximate 150-foot barrier around the spill.

Officials say there is no threat to the public at this time.

One person was checked out by emergency responders as a precautionary measure but was released. There were no injuries.

The business was evacuated as a safety precaution, and no surrounding businesses or homes were evacuated.

Chestnut Street and N. Eastern Avenue are closed. S. Boulevard remains open to traffic.