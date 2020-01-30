Breaking News
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KDIK) – The Region 7 Hazardous Material Response Team is en route to a chemical spill at 250 S. Boulevard.
The Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls Fire Department were dispatched at 9:43 a.m. Thursday for a hazmat call outside of a business.
A shipping truck had a chemical spill from the truck onto the parking lot by a dock near the building.
The chemical was identified as sodium hydroxide.
Responders have contained the chemical in the area of the spill and have created an approximate 150-foot barrier around the spill.
Officials say there is no threat to the public at this time.
One person was checked out by emergency responders as a precautionary measure but was released. There were no injuries.
The business was evacuated as a safety precaution, and no surrounding businesses or homes were evacuated.
Chestnut Street and N. Eastern Avenue are closed. S. Boulevard remains open to traffic.
Idaho / Idaho Falls / Local News / News / Top Stories