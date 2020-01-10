Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department and HazMat team was sent to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center because of an unknown substance.

According to Coleen Niemann, the community relations director for EIRMC, a patient entered EIRMC’s Emergency Room carrying a container of an unknown white substance and said he had ingested it.

Staff isolated the patient and notified on-site law enforcement, who secured the area as a precautionary measure.

Other relevant state agencies were also notified.

Initial air monitoring conducted by the HazMat team indicated no chemicals in the room.

There is no one showing signs or symptoms of chemical exposure.

The team is currently conducting precautionary testing of the substance.

The emergency room is fully staffed and open.

They do not believe there is a threat of exposure to other individuals who did not have direct contact.

There is no threat of exposure in areas where patients are currently being treated.

Out of caution, EIRMC staff who were in direct contact with the patient have been temporarily isolated.

Patients are asked to enter the ER through the west side of the building instead of the main entrance.