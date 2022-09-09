Northerly winds bring smoke over the sun we have as cooler air invades. 60’s for mountains and low to mid 70’s for the valley – 73 in Idaho Falls and 76 in Pocatello. 68 in Jackson. Winds are calmer than yesterday N 10-15 with 20+ gusts especially on the lip of the desert in the central mountains edge in Arco. Highs will gently warm to the upper 70’s for Saturday with 30’s and 40’s for lows tonight and a freeze warning tonight for Teton County Wyoming and Jackson. 80’s return for Sunday.

Fires bring haze to forecast and may remain widespread for some especially south with winds from north.

Air quality is less than healthy for alot, so remain aware.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

The post Hazy cooler sunshine – Highs in 70’s Fri/Sat appeared first on Local News 8.