Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – The head of an economic recovery committee formed by Gov. Brad Little to help the state reopen for business while also battling the coronavirus says he’s optimistic Idaho will rebound, but there’s hard work ahead.

Idaho Power CEO Darrel Anderson said Friday Idaho can recover and even be poised to thrive when the pandemic passes, but businesses might have to adopt new practices.

Little formed the committee Thursday as part of his plan to restore regular activity in Idaho.

But state officials also on Thursday reported that the number of Idaho workers who have lost their jobs because of the pandemic has surged to nearly 110,000.