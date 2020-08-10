Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Alarmed by a large increase of COVID-19 cases in several counties over the weekend, the Eastern Idaho Public Health Board of Health will hold a special emergency meeting Monday.

The board will consider voting on potential actions to “protect life, health, and safety within the district.” Those actions could include consideration of orders that include mandating face coverings and limiting social events and gatherings in Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton Counties.

The board will meet at 6:30 p.m. at its Idaho Falls headquarters.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 103 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday. There were 81 new cases in Bonneville County alone. There are now 382 active cases in the region.