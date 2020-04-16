Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Bannock County is delaying a public hearing on delinquent 2016 county property taxes.

The hearing was scheduled for May 19, but Chief Deputy Treasurer Misty Katsilometes said the county is moving the hearing because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Certified letters were sent out on March 17, announcing the original hearing date.

The new date and time is August 11, at 11 a.m. in the Bannock County Commissioners’ Chambers at 624 E. Center, Room 212.

Anyone with questions should contact the Treasurer’s Office at 208-236-7220.