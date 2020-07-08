POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Southeastern Idaho Public Health has launched a new prevention campaign aimed at fighting COVID-19.

With the theme, “Stay Smart. Stay Safe. Stay Open,” the campaign is an effort to focus on the importance of practicing key strategies in fighting the disease.

It has been endorsed by several other entities, including Portneuf Health Partners, Pocatello-Chubbuck School District #25, the City of Pocatello, Pocatello Chamber of Commerce, and Idaho State University.

The strategies include social distancing, wearing a face mask, hand washing, covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and stay at home when sick.

“It’s important that we continue to come together as a community to fight COVID-19. This partnership helps us work toward the common goal of building a healthy community,” said Maggie Mann, Southeastern Idaho Public Health District Director. “COVID-19 isn’t going away anytime soon and strategies such as physical distancing and wearing a mask are the new normal. This prevention campaign is a great way to keep reminding our community of their importance.”

The campaign will include social media, billboards, media ads, public service announcements, and other messaging tools.