BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-“Your Health Idaho” is preparing for a rush as Idahoans looking to find 2021 health insurance coverage have until Thursday to enroll through the state’s health insurance exchange.

The original deadline was extended from December 15. The exchange is encouraging residents to apply for the monthly health insurance tax credit and make their final plan selection by 11:59 p.m. on December 31.

“I cannot stress enough how important this final deadline is for Idahoans,” said Pat Kelly, Your Health Idaho Executive Director. “Even if you are unsure if you will qualify, this is the last chance to complete an application and find out if you are eligible for lower-cost coverage through Your Health Idaho.”

When open enrollment ends, Idahoans will not be able to enroll in health insurance coverage unless they experience a “Qualifying Life Event.” That includes things like a change in household size or losing employer-sponsored coverage. Those cases open a “special enrollment period.”

The Your Health Idaho Customer Support Center is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (MT) Dec. 28-30, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (MT) on Dec. 31. Your Health Idaho will be closed on Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day. Detailed business hours and contact options can be found online.

