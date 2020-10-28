BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-When the Your Health Idaho insurance exchange opens enrollment on Sunday, Idahoans will have a record number of health insurance plans from which to choose.

There is one new carrier in the exchange. Regence, which currently sells small group and individuals plans off-exchange in Idaho, will offer medical coverage through Your Health Idaho for the first time. With the addition of Regence, the exchange now features seven different carriers.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that access to comprehensive and affordable health insurance coverage is more important than ever,” said Your Health Idaho Executive Director, Pat Kelly. “In a time of so much uncertainty, knowing you have coverage in the event of an emergency is a welcome peace of mind.”

“We expect to see many newly eligible Idahoans seeking coverage through Your Health Idaho in 2021, whether it’s due to a loss of health insurance or a change in household income,” said Kelly. “That is why we are encouraging everyone to complete an application. It never hurts to look, and you may be surprised to find how affordable health insurance coverage can be.” Your Health Idaho is the only place eligible Idahoans can receive a health insurance tax credit. The credit acts like an instant discount, reducing the cost of monthly premiums. Tax credit eligibility is based on household size and income. In 2020, more than 80% of Your Health Idaho customers received a tax credit, and one in three paid nothing for their coverage each month.

The open enrollment period begins November 1 and continues through December 15, 2020.

Your Health Idaho recommends working with an insurance agent or broker. Experts are certified by Your Health Idaho and their services are available for free. A list of certified agents and brokers is available online.

To enroll, visit Your Health Idaho or call 1-855-944-3246