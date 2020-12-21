BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The “Your Health Idaho” board of directors has voted to extend the open enrollment deadline for the first time this year. Idahoans now have until December 31, 2020, to sign up for health insurance coverage that begins January 1, 2021.

Your Health Idaho saw the largest single-day enrollment since 2018 on Tuesday, December 15, the original deadline. The increased activity and the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic encouraged the boaqrd to extend the deadline.

“An unprecedented year calls for unprecedented measures,” said Your Health Idaho Chairman of the Board, Stephen Weeg. “Given the challenges faced by Idahoans in 2020 and the renewed need for comprehensive health insurance, we hope that by extending the deadline a few more weeks, every Idahoan will have access to the coverage they need for the coming year.”

At the same time, the deadline for Idahoans to apply for the monthly health insurance tax credit has also been extended to Dec. 31. The tax credit, which acts like an instant discount to reduce monthly premium payments, is based on income, household size, and other factors. In 2020, more than 80 percent of Your Health Idaho customers received a tax credit, and one in three paid nothing for their coverage each month.

“One of our guiding principles at Your Health Idaho is ‘Do the Right Thing’ which may seem simple in theory, but often doing what’s right can be a complicated process,” said Your Health Idaho Executive Director, Pat Kelly. “We believe strongly that extending the deadline and giving Idahoans every opportunity to enroll is absolutely the right thing to do in 2020.”

Your Health Idaho also extended its hours to keep up with the increased demand. Its customer support center will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through December, with some exceptions for the holidays. You can find more information here.

You can call 1-855-944-3246 or submit a request for support online.

You can also find free and expert advice from a certified insurance agent or broker.

