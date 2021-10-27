IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Our progress with COVID-19 vaccination rates has a bit of bad news and some good news.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health says 42% of the area’s population has been vaccinated.

That might seem like its good news; however, it’s not where the district is hoping to be.

The health district said while those aged 65 and older are very enthusiastic at being vaccinated.

Their younger peers are not.

“With this way, we have seen more of that, and and even if you yourself don’t get really, really sick with COVID, you do have the potential to spread the virus to people who are at higher risk,” SIPH Director Maggie Mann said. “And so that’s one of the reasons that we’re really encouraging people to get vaccinated and to complete that series.”

Eastern Idaho is doing similar with 43% of the area’s population being vaccinated.

Bonneville County is doing well in the region with 45% of the county’s population being vaccinated.

The post Health officials concerned with local COVID-19 vaccination rates appeared first on Local News 8.