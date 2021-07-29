BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Health officials have issued a safety advisory for a lake just outside Yellowstone National Park after harmful algal blooms toxic to humans and animals were detected.

The bloom of algae was in the northeast area of Hebgen Lake in southwestern Montana near the borders of Idaho and Wyoming.

NorthWestern Energy monitors six locations around the reservoir weekly.

Spokesperson Jo Dee Black says warmer water temperatures and a lower-than-normal water level is causing more algae growth earlier in the season than a typical year.

Some algal blooms can produce toxins that pose a risk to people, pets and livestock when ingested or through prolonged contact.

