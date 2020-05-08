Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – One question people keep calling Southeastern Idaho Public Health about is, “When can I hold a yard sale?”

SIPH doesn’t recommend residents hold yard sales just yet.

“During this time of self‐isolation, many people have been cleaning out their homes,” said Maggie Mann, SIPH District Director. “We ask that you please do not hold yard sales at this time. There are several reasons, but first and foremost, yard sales bring groups of people together which can increase the spread of COVID‐19.”

Yard sales should expect to open up in Stage 2 of Governor Little’s Stay Healthy Order, which is May 16.

Yard sales should plan to practice the same protocols required for businesses which includes:

Ensuring people follow the 6 ft. social distancing requirements.

Wearing cloth face coverings.

Practicing good hygiene.

Disinfecting surfaces regularly.

Limiting close interactions with customers.

SIPH says if you are not able to practice the protocols and ensure safety of customers, do not hold a yard sale.