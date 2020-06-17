VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) warns customers of the Westside Yard in Victor, Idaho Saturday to monitor themselves for any of the symptoms of COVID-19. The risk of exposure is unknown, but EIPH is investigating a case of the disease in a customer of the bar between 4 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.

Symptoms to watch for include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle or body aches, sore throat, headache, fatigue, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, congestion or runny nose, or a new loss of taste or smell. Research shows that symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.

If symptoms develop, people should contact a health care provider for evaluation and potential testing.

EIPH said it was not able to identify all people who may have potentially been exposed to the confirmed case. The health district said the bar management has been cooperative in the investigation. Its employees have been instructed to isolate in accordance with Centers for Disease Prevention and Control guidelines to prevent additional exposures.

As Idaho “re-opens”, there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases throughout eastern Idaho. Many of the active cases have included documented community transmission. That means EIPH has not been able to determine the source of the exposure.

“Interactions with others, especially those that occur in close contact without wearing cloth face coverings, puts individuals at greater risk for being exposed and potentially becoming infected with COVID-19. This is why we cannot let our guard down, but must continue to practice preventive measures to protect ourselves and others until this pandemic is over,” said Geri Rackow, District Director for EIPH

Risk reduction strategies include staying home when you are sick. EIPH also offered the following guidelines.

• Practicing physical distancing (maintaining at least 6 feet between individuals).

• Wearing a fabric face covering or mask when in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

• Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer.

• Covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or our sleeve.

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.