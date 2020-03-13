Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – There is no vaccine or cure for COVID-19; however, there are things you can do now to help protect yourself. One Pocatello doctor is telling people to stay calm regardless of what they may hear.

“Everybody who’s in our patient population is worried about the coronavirus,” said Dr. Jason West.

The integrative medical physician says messages are pouring in from concerned patients. West says, “It’s got everyone’s attention,” and, “social media is like a double-edged sword.”

He is reminding people that false information is abundant on social media. “I would stick to the best credible sources at possible,” West says.

West is a fourth-generation owner of the west clinic. He says his family has seen this kind of pandemic before, in 1918. In fact, his grandfather treated patients battling the Spanish Flu back then.

“My great grandfather was very good at taking care of patients that would come off the railroad and get treated and we’re still doing it 100 years later.”

Since then, West says there’s one technique that holds true over the decades, staying healthy.

“We need to go back to the basics of good food, good water, washing your hands, vitamin A and Vitamin C.”

If you’re interested in learning more about the West Clinic you can call (208) 232-3216 or by clicking HERE.

You can view more Coronavirus Coverage here.