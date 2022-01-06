FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Nothing really changed to keep Lori Vallow-Daybell’s former attorney Mark Means from discussing her case.

Prosecutors wanted to make sure Means would not speak publicly about the case.

This all comes after District Judge Steven Boyce disqualified means from representing Vallow-Daybell last week.

He made the decision because of a conflict of interest.

The conflict being he represented Chad Daybell and Lori.

During the hearing Wednesday, Judge Boyce said he would look at clarifying an order for protecting documents and evidence in the case.

The post Hearing over Mark Means appeared first on Local News 8.