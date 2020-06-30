Local News

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission has scheduled a public hearing to discuss proposed updates to the county’s comprehensive plan.

County Planner Jenny Kerr said the plan has not been updated since 2005 and has to be periodically updated, by law. However, she said there are no significant changes to the existing document.

You can find additional information here.

Anyone with comments is encouraged to attend the hearing, scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, July 2 in the Jefferson County Annex Commissioner Room at 210 Courthouse Way, Suite 240, in Rigby.