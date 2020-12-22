Local News

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A hearing will be held January 6 to consider whether to disqualify Special Prosecutor Rob Wood from prosecuting Lori Vallow-Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell in connection with the disappearance of Vallow’s children, Tylee and J.J.

The action was announced this week following a closed hearing last week.

You can read the Judge’s orders here.

Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce denied two motions for a judicial protective order. One was filed by the Prosecutor, the other by Vallow’s attorney.

The court did approve a motion from the defendants to extend the time they require to prepare for trial. By stipulation, Boyce has vacated a hearing on the defendants’ joint motions for a change of venue, originally scheduled for January 6, 2021.

Instead, the court will hear joint motions to disqualify the prosecutor on that date.

Although Daybell had requested that hearing be conducted in-person, the Judge determined it would be held remotely, by Zoom.

Daybell’s attorney had also requested the January 6 hearing be closed. Vallow’s attorney objected to that request. The court has asked both parties to submit written supplemental arguments on the issue of closing the hearing. Those arguments must be submitted by 5 p.m. December 30.

