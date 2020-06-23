POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Mountain bikers and doctors alike are happy to see the end of the infamous Heart Attack Hill.

On Tuesday, the Pocatello Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce unveiled brand new equipment that will be used to help Pocatello rebuild city trails.

The Portneuf Health Trust gifted $80,000 worth of construction equipment, including a mini-excavator, a Toro Dingo and a tilt ramp road trailer, to the Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department.

“We are extremely excited to have stuff that starts the first time, that runs the way it’s supposed to, and you know you can get into the backcountry and it’s going to start the next day, too,” said Lance Clark, the outdoor supervisor for the department.

The city has big plans for the equipment. The long term goal is to eventually connect trails all around the city to create a 50-mile connected bike trail.

The equipment is already going to good use. The city’s first project with the tools was to fix the “Gut” trail at City Creek.

Crews rerouted the trail around what is infamously known as “Heart Attack Hill,” a 100-foot stretch with a 40-foot incline.

Heart Attack Hill is a dreaded spot for mountain bikers and hikers alike. It was dubbed Heart Attack Hill after a local prominent bike rider discovered he had a heart condition after attempting to climb the hill.

“He’s fine now, and he doesn’t ever have to do that hill ever again,” Clark said.