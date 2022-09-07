A cold front will save the day as we hit record highs again today, 100 degrees or more for Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Pocatello, Blackfoot. Heat Advisory in effect through 9pm tonight with Fire Weather Warnings as well. A limited storm chance will be a part of my forecast, mainly for the mountain areas, and into the overnight and tomorrow for Jackson. Windy with gust to 20+ from the SW later today. Still sweltering, but alot cooler tomorrow with highs in the upper 80’s. Lows will drop to the 40’s Thursday night and we’ll even have below average temperatures for Friday at 75. Normal highs should be in the upper 70’s, so enough of the record setting for the last weekend of the fair with highs in the low-to-mid 80’s.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

The post Heat Advisory as this heat wave ends 100°+ in the valley appeared first on Local News 8.