KIFI Weather 7.6.2021

High pressure over the western states continues to pump in the heat from the south. We’ll see temperature highs well into the 90’s, with some spots close to 100°. We’ll also see gusty winds, thanks to a passing area of low pressure and associated front moving to our northwest. This area of low pressure will temporary lower temperatures slightly through Friday.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

WHAT…Hot conditions with highs in the upper 90s to near 100.

WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony.

WHEN…From noon Wednesday to midnight MDT Wednesday night.

IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible

reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know

the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear

lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce

risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health

Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.

HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO

MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT…

WHAT…Hot conditions with highs in the upper 90s to near 100.

WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Pocatello,

Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Albion, Almo,

Inkom, McCammon, Downey, and Lava Hot Springs.

WHEN…From noon Wednesday to midnight MDT Wednesday night.

IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT

WEDNESDAY NIGHT…

WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with highs around 100.

WHERE…Shoshone, Carey, Burley, Richfield, Rupert, Heyburn

and Oakley.

WHEN…From noon today to midnight MDT Wednesday night.

IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

