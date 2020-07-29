Local Forecast

A ridge of high pressure over the western states and a northwest low, will help to propel temperatures above 100° late this week. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Friday for portions of the Lower Snake River Plain, Arco Desert and Magic Valley.

According to a study done by Jan Null with the Department of Meteorology & Climate Science San Jose State University, In the first 10 minutes inside a closed car, the temperature rises 19° above the ambient temperature. After an hour, the temperature increases to an average of 43° above the outside temperature.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT:

degrees expected. High temperatures may exceed 100 degrees in Shoshone and Richfield. Abnormally warm lows will range from around 55 degrees in the Arco Desert to the low to mid 60s in Pocatello, Burley and the Shoshone and Richfield areas. WHERE…Includes the cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Burley,

Rupert, Minidoka, Oakley, Malta, American Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Mud Lake and the Craters of the Moon and INL areas. WHEN…From midnight Thursday night to midnight MDT Friday

night. IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.