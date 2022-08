92 – 96 DEGREES LATER WITH SOME LIGHT HAZY SUN LIGHT SSW WIND. LOWS TONIGHT AROUND 60, JACKSON HIGHS MID TO UPPER 80’S. NO RAIN AND HEAT ADVISORY WEDNESDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY. WE GOT IT GOING ON…SEND US A MESSAGE AND TELL US HOW YOU LIKE YOUR SWEET CORN! 208-534-9957 208-534-9957…THAT’S MY PERSONAL NUMBER, 208-534-9957. LET US KNOW HOW YOU LOVE TO EAT THAT SWEET CORN!!! WE’RE ALL EARS.

HIGH PRESSURE MAKES THINGS HOT AND DRY, AND THESE TEMPERATURES ARE WELL ABOVE AVERAGES THIS TIME OF YEAR OF 82. PERFECT WEATHER FOR NATIONAL BEACH DAY, HOWEVER, BE HEAT AWARE AND TAKE CARE OF OTHERS, KIDS, ANIIMALS, HYDRATE, KEEP CARS COOL AND DON’T LEAVE ANYTHING IMPORTANT INSIDE.

YOU’LL NEED YOUR SUNGLASSES, SUNSCREEN, HATS, LIGHT COLORED CLOTHING, AND A BOOM BOX TO LOOK COOL AT RIGBY LAKE. SCHOOL IS BACK IN AND NEW TRAFFIC PATTERNS WITH BRIGHT SUN CAN TAKE SOME ADJUSTMENT.

