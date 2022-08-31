Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90’s, even breaching 100 degrees for Saturday and Sunday. High pressure overtakes the northwest with very little change and only a slight ridge or more to kick winds around. The area will be dry, hot, and steamy. Be heat prepared, using cooler morning and evening hours for outdoor activity, and wear light colored clothing and hydrate ahead of being thirsty. Heat-related illnesses are seriously a danger, with even short amounts of time in the sun and even outdoors, being cause for concern. Lows in the 60’s and 50’s. Mountain temperatures in the upper 80’s may be the only source of cooler weather.

The post Heat Advisory through Labor Day weekend appeared first on Local News 8.