MALAD, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bureau of Land Management reports the Heath Springs Fire was reported five miles north of Malad at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The fire is 100 acres and growing.

Resources from Oneida County, Caribou/Targhee National Forest and BLMIFDFire are on scene.

This fire is very visible from I-15. Motorists are asked to use caution when passing by.

