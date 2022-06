FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The heavy rain over the weekend has caused flooding in areas of Island Park.

Fremont County Emergency Management coordinator Keith Richey said Fremont County has staged sand and sandbags at the Shotgun Bar for those experiencing flooding in the area.

There is no charge for the materials.

Officials say to be cautious around all water as the runoff is very cold and swift in locations.

