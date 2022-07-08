RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) – Heise Hot Springs has introduced its brand new pool for this year. Additional features in addition to the pool include a new splash pad and changing rooms.

Heise is excited to have opened this summer after the construction of the new pool closed them down for all of last summer. Owners say it took lots of money, time and effort to build the new features. Most of the facility conducted the demolition of the last pool, but they used additional resources and companies for the construction of the new pool.

The new pool is expanded, has a diving board with a deeper depth and has a very shallow section. The owners say all of this is intended to better accommodate for families and kids of all ages. It also has a ramp into the pool for handicap access.

The new pool also includes a new heating pump system. This will allow the water for both the slide and the pool to be much warmer than in previous years. Heise says they plan to also use this to remain open later in the season. Instead of closing around Labor Day, they say that they will plan on remaining open on weekends up until Thanksgiving.

The pool is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. except for Sunday when they are open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

