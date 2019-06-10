Helicopter crashes into high-rise building in New York City, fire officials say

A helicopter crashed into a high-rise building in New York City on Monday, sparking a massive emergency response, officials said.

The New York Fire Department said on Twitter the helicopter crashed into the building on at 787 Seventh Avenue in Midtown Manhattan.

The New York Police Department said preliminary information shows the helicopter made a hard landing on the roof of 787 Seventh Avenue in Midtown Manhattan and a fire has been extinguished.

A woman who was in the building told Fox News she felt a boom and then the whole building shook.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.