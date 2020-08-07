Local News

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says no one was hurt when a helicopter made an emergency landing on US Highway 20 Thursday.

It happened at around 9 p.m. at milepost 386, near Box Canyon Campground in Island Park.

The pilot of the helicopter, who was not identified, reported he began to lose engine power. He headed towards US 20, which he felt was the only place he could safely land.

He landed the helicopter, then skidded several more yards down the highway. It came to rest in the southbound lane.

There were no injuries. The helicopter sustained minor damage.