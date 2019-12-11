IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – For some households, higher energy bills during the winter months can be a financial burden.

To help those in need, Idaho Falls Power collaborates with Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership (EICAP) to offer Project Help. It’s a program that helps qualified families pay their utility bills.

This program is made possible by the generous donations from Idaho Falls Power customers.

Households with income less than 150 percent of the federal poverty level qualify for the program, which offers financial assistance toward a household’s heating bill in the form of a one-time payment.

The program is available November 1 through March 31, depending on available funding.

The goal of the program is to help low-income households make home heating more affordable, avoid disconnection of utility service during the winter and maintain a warm, safe and healthy environment for households with the greatest needs.

Project Help assisted 87 households in 2018, with an average amount of $330.

So far in 2019, Project Help has assisted 84 households, with an average amount of $240.

IFP encourages customers to donate to this program.

All donations are tax deductible and can be made with your regular utility bill payment. Any amount will be accepted and appreciated, although contributions will be accepted only if the amount due on a billing statement is paid in full.

All money received is forwarded to EICAP, and no donations are used to administer the program. For more information, contact EICAP at (208) 522-5391. If you have questions regarding how you can donate, contact IFP at (208) 612-8430.