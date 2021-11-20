POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – On Saturday, the ISU Bengals will take on in-state rival, University of Idaho Vandals.

But the contest is not only happening on the field.

The universities are also holding a food fight to see which team can bring in the most food and money for the Idaho Food Bank.

Food donations can be made to Benny’s Pantry or the Food Bank.

There will also be bins at the alumni and fan tailgate on the ICCU field to the south of Holt Arena before the big game’s kickoff at 1 p.m.

You can DONATE HERE.

Last year, the Bengals won the good-natured competition, so let’s help them repeat this year.

