POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Employment is still needed despite positive growth in the job market.

According to the Idaho Department of Labor, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 3% in the month of June.

The Dept. of Labor also reports Pocatello experienced the largest gain at 2.9%, followed by Idaho Falls at 1.1%.

Idaho’s unemployment rate also falls under the national average that the U.S. Department of Labor reports at 5.9%.

