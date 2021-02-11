BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The House Agriculture Committee voted Thursday to introduce a bill to legalize industrial hemp in Idaho.

The bill is supported by the Idaho Farm Bureau.

If passed, it would amend Idaho’s list of controlled substances by removing hemp, which has no more than .3% THC.

It would also direct the State Department of Agriculture to develop a plan to be submitted to the US Department of Agriculture to authorize the production, research, processing and transportation of hemp in the state.

The Farm Bureau says Idaho is the only state left that has not legalized industrial hemp.

The federal government legalized it in 2018.

