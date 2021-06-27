JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will have a spraying contractor applying herbicide to areas with weeds on the Public Levee (southwest of HWY 22 Bridge), the Boat Ramp Levee at Rendezvous Park (R Park), and the Game and Fish Levees.

The contractor will spray between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. beginning Monday, June 28 through Friday, July 2.

The areas will remain open to the public during this time.

If you have any questions, please contact the Teton County Road and Levee at 307-733-7190.

